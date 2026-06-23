Bridge collapses like a house of cards as truck crosses in Himachal, CCTV footage surfaces | Watch

Kinnaur (HP) :

A major accident was narrowly averted in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning when an iron bridge in the Urni area suddenly collapsed while a dumper truck was crossing it. The bridge collapsed within seconds, causing the dumper to plunge along with it. Despite the dramatic collapse, no casualties have been reported, and the driver of the vehicle escaped unharmed.

Here's the video | WATCH

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, capturing the dramatic moment the bridge collapsed. The visuals show one dumper truck successfully crossing the structure moments before the accident. However, as a second dumper was passing over the bridge, the structure suddenly gave way and collapsed, sending the vehicle plunging down with it.

Bridge collapses with a blast

Local residents said the bridge collapsed with a loud bang, triggering panic among people in the area. Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as the structure gave way and the dumper fell along with it. However, there has been no official confirmation of any casualties so far. Authorities have stated that the dumper driver survived the accident, while rescue and assessment efforts are continuing at the site.

Following the incident, the administration has suspended vehicular movement on this route as a precautionary measure. The Choling Bridge is located about 24 km east of the Ekangi area. This bridge connected the Kaza and Shimla districts of Lahaul Spiti with Kinnaur. The bridge collapse has disrupted connectivity between the three districts.

As soon as the incident was reported, a police team from the Tapri police station rushed to the scene. Due to the bridge collapse, the administration has made changes to the traffic system in the area. Travelers traveling from Rampur and Shimla to Reckong Peo, Kalpa, Sangla, and other areas of Kinnaur can now reach Choling via the Chagaon-Urni link road from Tapri and reconnect to NH-05. Vehicles traveling from Kinnaur to Shimla and Rampur can reach Tapri via the Urni-Chagaon link road from Choling and continue their journey.

Accident caused by overloading

Umesh Larju, Assistant Engineer, NHAI, Bhavnagar, said that the movement of overloaded vehicles on the bridge was strictly prohibited and warning signboards had been installed to inform motorists of the restriction.

According to the preliminary findings, the bridge is suspected to have collapsed after an overloaded dumper carrying sand attempted to cross it.

(Report: Kapil Thakur)

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