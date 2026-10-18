'Saw my mother die before my eyes': An eyewitness' tragic ordeal of Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

For most of the Indians, Durga Puja is a time to celebrate with friends and families, setting aside their worries and sorrows. But for many in Kolkata, a festive outing to a Durga Puja pandal turned into a nightmare after a stampede broke out at Chorbagan late Saturday night that left at least 19 people dead and many others injured.

Sonu Pal, a 25-year-old who resides in Kumortuli, was one of those who visited the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on the night the tragedy took place. He had gone there alongside his mother, but little did he knew back then about what was about to happen.

"My mother died before my eyes; I too might not have survived," Pal, who still remains in shock, recounted, while speaking to news agency PTI.

Recounting the incident, he said it was raining when the incident. Nobody, he said, wanted to step outside and people who were present at the entrance kept pushing in to escape the rain. He too was caught in this and the pressure was unbearable.

"Unable to handle the pressure, everybody inside fell on one another," he told PTI. "I was also trapped under the crowd. I somehow managed to steady myself and went to my mother, but she was dead."

'My sister is gone'

The incident has once again raised a question over the safety norms at such pandals and events. The locals are now questioning the administration and the police. A visibly emotional man, who lost his 30-year-old sister in the incident, asked why no arrangements were made at the site.

"She is gone today. Who will take the responsibility for this?" Shubham Sonkar, whose sister was planning her wedding and had gone to Chorbagan with her family members, told PTI. "Others in the group were not hurt, but my sister is no more."

Another man, named Sunny, who lost his family members, also questioned the administration and alleged poor crowd management at Chorebagan. "We will collect the body, but who will take the responsibility? Where were the police and the administration?" he told PTI.

Bengal CM calls for safety review of pandals

With the incident raising questions on lapses at pandals, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for a safety review of all major Durga Puja pandals in the state. He said a committee will be constituted to probe the crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at prominent puja venues and recommend comprehensive guidelines to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The panel will be led by Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Rajesh Sinha, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim, he said.

Further, he said Saturday's incident will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that would be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court.

"We will check the (CCTV) footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared," Adhikari said.

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