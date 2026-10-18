Kolkata stampede: Chorebagan Durga Puja organisers among 12 detained by police

The Kolkata Police has detained 12 people, including organisers and volunteers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja, following a stampede that left at least 19 people dead, said officials on Sunday, while warning of further action against those responsible for the deadly incident.

"We have detained 12 people in connection with our probe into the Chorebagan incident," an official told news agency PTI. "Our officers are talking to them to find out the cause that led to today's mishap. If any lapses are found, we will act as per the law."

The action comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the spot and promised action, assuring people that the guilty will not be spared. He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court will investigate the incident.

SIT to probe incident, CCTV footage collected

The SIT, he said, will comprise members from the Special Task Force (STF), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and other departments. Also, the Kolkata Police's Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) has collected the CCTV footage and further action would be taken based on the investigation.

"We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared," Adhikari said.

The chief minister has also ordered the formation of a high-level panel to review the safety of all major Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal. This panel will include the Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Rajesh Sinha, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim.

Compensation announced, CM promises action

Adhikari, who will meet the victims again later in the day along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also announced compensations for the victim. For families of each deceased, Rs lakh each and a Group D government job will be provided, and the injured would receive Rs 5 lakh each, he said.

The government will also bear the expenses for treatment of the injured, he added.

"It is a painful incident, and we are doing whatever is required," Adhikari said. "The Chorbagan Durga Puja organisers, private security guards and on-duty staff have been detained... Till now, family members of nine dead have reached here. I have spoken to them personally. Fact-finding will be done, and steps will be taken."

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