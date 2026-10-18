A 'pandal will collapse' announcement and more: Police explain what caused the Kolkata Durga Puja tragedy

What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday was tragic. The incident left as many as 19 persons dead and many others injured. The dead include a student, a nurse and many women.

The incident has raised questions over crowd management at such events once again, with eyewitnesses raising questions over the lapses by authorities and the administration. With the questions being asked, the police have initiated a probe and are looking into all possible details that caused the incident.

The police indicated that a sudden downpour, and a lack of crowd management caused the tragedy. Plus, misleading announcements and the inadequate number of police personnel and private security guards at the venue only worsened the situation.

The visitors, the police said, were left confused seeing the huge crowd at the venue.

"We have gathered sufficient evidence pointing to gross mismanagement by the puja organisers," a senior police official told news agency PTI. "There was no clear plan to manage the large number of visitors, and everything was handled verbally... Security personnel were inadequate."

"Due to the mismanagement, people tried to escape through the entrance gate during the stampede. Both the gates and the approach road were narrow, which contributed to the accident," he added.

A sudden announcement caused the tragedy?

The police have collected the CCTV footage as part of its probe. Analysing the footage, the police said a sudden announcement was made that appealed the people to leave the pandal as the structure was about to collapse. Cops are now trying to find out what prompted the organisers to make such an announcement.

The forensic team has also collected the evidence from the site and the police will soon cross question the survivors to get the first-hand account details for the investigation.

"Another team of forensic experts will visit the pandal today to collect further evidence. Officers from our Detective Department will also visit the venue as part of the investigation," the official told PTI.

Under its probe, the police have also arrested seven people, including the organisers, and said more arrests shall follow. Fourteen people have also been detained.

Eyewitnesses back police's claim

The eyewitnesses have backed the police claims and blamed the lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes, and heavy rain for the incident. They said people were left confused during the rush hours and the police deployment was not adequate that led to the incident.

Many even alleged that personnel were deployed near the VIP entrance. The police are now trying to verify these claims.

"I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement," Sanghamitra Bhowmik, a resident of the Chorbagan area, was quoted by PTI as saying.

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