Rajat Sharma's fan celebrates his birthday by distributing food to 1,300 people | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deepak Tanwar, a longtime fan of India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma.

On the occasion of India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's birthday, one of his fans decided to celebrate by distributing food to at least 1,300 people. Deepak Tanwar is a longtime fan of Rajat Sharma and has been celebrating the India TV chairman's birthday in such special ways for the last five years.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Jolly was also present at the food distribution event hosted by Tanwar. Describing Rajat Sharma as his role model, Tanwar said that he knows how to remain down to earth and empower society. The fan pledged that as long as he is alive, he will continue to celebrate Rajat Sharma's birthday in similarly noble ways.

Last year, Tanwar organised a 'bhajan sandhya' on the occasion of Rajat Sharma's birthday, where he distributed wheelchairs for the disabled. Meanwhile, former MLA Jolly also conveyed his greetings on Rajat Sharma's birthday, saying he considers the latter as a 'boss' and his senior. Jolly also recalled the India TV chairman's speech in 1977 at Delhi University about a positive approach towards life.

Rajat Sharma celebrates his birthday at Golden Temple

The India TV chairman celebrated his birthday on Sunday by offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, alongside his wife and India TV's Managing Director Ritu Dhawan. Taking to X, Rajat Sharma shared the picture from his visit and said, "Feeling blessed to be at the Golden Temple on my birthday. Prayed for peace and good health for all."

On the special occasion, a birthday congratulatory message was displayed at the iconic New York's Times Square in the United States. "Now this is a surprise!!! My birthday greetings playing at Times Square, New York," Rajat Sharma reacted to a post published by Geniefie on the platform.

Rajat Sharma crosses another milestone

Meanwhile, Rajat Sharma achieved another milestone in his 40-year-long career as he crossed a massive 11 million followers on social media platform X. His meteoric rise in followers is a testament to his ability to capture the attention and interest of a vast online audience.

Reacting to it, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude and thanked his followers. In a post on X, he wrote, "To each of my 11 million X followers, your engagement fuels my passion for journalism. Thank you for being a part of this journey."

Muck Rack's 'The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter' report last year revealed that Rajat Sharma had become the most followed TV news personality in the world on X with a whopping 10.7 million followers. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously for the last 30 years, and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired on weekdays, at 9 pm on India TV.

Rajat Sharma hosts India's longest-running Television show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Since its inception in 1993, 'Aap Ki Adalat' has seen personalities ranging from top politicians, Bollywood stars to sportsmen and spiritual gurus, being grilled on the small screen by Rajat Sharma in his own inimitable way.

ALSO READ | Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, crosses 11 million followers on X