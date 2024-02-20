Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, crosses 11 million followers on X

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, who became the most followed TV news personality in the world on platform X (formerly Twitter), has crossed a massive 11 million followers on the microblogging site. Rajat Sharma's meteoric rise in followers is a testament to his ability to capture the attention and interest of a vast online audience.

Reacting to it, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude and thanked his followers. In a post on X, he wrote, "To each of my 11 million X followers, your engagement fuels my passion for journalism. Thank you for being a part of this journey."

Muck Rack's 'The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter' report last year revealed that Rajat Sharma had become the most followed TV news personality in the world on X with a whopping 10.7 million followers. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously for the last 30 years, and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired on weekdays, at 9 pm on India TV.

Rajat Sharma celebrates his birthday

The India TV chairman celebrated his birthday on Sunday by offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, alongside his wife and India TV's Managing Director Ritu Dhawan. Taking to X, Rajat Sharma shared the picture from his visit and said, "Feeling blessed to be at the Golden Temple on my birthday. Prayed for peace and good health for all."

On the special occasion, a birthday congratulatory message was displayed at the iconic New York's Times Square in the United States. "Now this is a surprise!!! My birthday greetings playing at Times Square, New York," Rajat Sharma reacted to a post published by Geniefie on the platform.

Rajat Sharma was born in the year 1957 in the Sabzi Mandi area of Delhi. He has six brothers and one sister. Recalling his days of struggle, Rajat Sharma once said, "All nine of us, including our parents, lived in a 100-square-foot room, which we called home. Every day was a struggle for us. We had no water or electricity. There was no such common facility."

Rajat Sharma on his show popular 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Rajat Sharma hosts India's longest-running Television show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Since its inception in 1993, 'Aap Ki Adalat' has seen personalities ranging from top politicians, Bollywood stars to sportsmen and spiritual gurus, being grilled on the small screen by Rajat Sharma in his own inimitable way.

Referring to the country's popular TV program 'Aap Ki Adalat', Rajat Sharma said, "Whatever I am today, is because of Aap Ki Adalat. I have learned a lot from over 30 years of the show. Every legend who comes to 'Aap Ki Adalat' leaves behind a story on the show.

Secret of Rajat Sharma's fitness

Recently, when a young man asked Rajat Sharma for tips to stay fit at this age, he said that it requires discipline. He said, "I tell all the youth that if you want fitness then you should drink more water, eat less, eat on time. Everyone knows this, there is no secret. But no one understands that it should be followed."

He said, "I wake up at 5.30 in the morning, my breakfast time is fixed at 10 am, lunchtime is fixed at 1.30 and dinner time is fixed at 6 o'clock. Apart from this I don't eat anything. I work out for an hour every day, either yoga or gym. I drink a lot of water and get enough sleep. Above all, because he gets love and respect from people, he never gets worried." He also noted the benefits of Ayurveda.