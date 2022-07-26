Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma receives special honour from California State Assembly

Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief, was recently hounoured by California State Assembly for his untiring work in the field of journalism. Rajat Sharma was awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the Assembly lauding his contribution to "journalism advancing equality, social justice, and global peace".

With this honour, Padma Bhushan awardee Rajat Sharma has joined an elite list of eminent personalities who have been hailed for their efforts in their respective field of work by the California State Assembly. Rajat Sharma joins spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who had also received the Certificate of Recognition from the California State Assembly, recognising his efforts toward building a stress-free world by promoting love, peace, and harmony through yoga and meditation.

Rajat Sharma is the most followed Indian journalist on Twitter globally, according to a recent Muck Rack report. A seasoned journalist with over three-and-a-half decades of experience, Rajat Sharma was conferred an honorary doctorate by Kumaun University in 2020.

Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat' show is India's longest-running TV show. This iconic courtroom-style interview show, since 1993, has seen over 1000 celebrities, including prime ministers, statesmen, political leaders, film stars, sports personalities, singers, and godmen as guests.

His primetime show 'Aaj Ki Baat' on India TV on weekdays, continues to dominate news rating charts and is avidly watched by millions of viewers.

