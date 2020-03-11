India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma awarded honorary doctorate by Kumaun University

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Kumaun University. India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, the anchor of award-winning news show Aap Ki Adalat and a recipient of Padma Bhushan, was conferred with a Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) by the Nainital-based university.

A veteran of over three-and-a-half decades in journalism, it was Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show, first broadcast in 1993, that made him a household name. To his credit, the senior journalist has interviewed close to 1,000 high-profile guests on his show.

Besides heading the India TV Group, Rajat Sharma is also the President of the News Broadcasters' Association (NBA), the top broadcasters' body of India.