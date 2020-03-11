Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma awarded honorary doctorate by Kumaun University

Besides Rajat Sharma, Kumaun University also awarded honorary doctorates to Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud and Dr Saumitra Rawat from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2020 14:05 IST
India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Kumaun University. India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, the anchor of award-winning news show Aap Ki Adalat and a recipient of Padma Bhushan, was conferred with a Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) by the Nainital-based university.

A veteran of over three-and-a-half decades in journalism, it was Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show, first broadcast in 1993, that made him a household name. To his credit, the senior journalist has interviewed close to 1,000 high-profile guests on his show.

Besides heading the India TV Group, Rajat Sharma is also the President of the News Broadcasters' Association (NBA), the top broadcasters' body of India.

 

 

