India TV chairman Rajat Sharma is most followed Indian journalist on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma

India TV Editor-in-chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma has added yet another feather in his cap as he has emerged as India's most followed journalist on Twitter. He also the third most followed verified journalist on micro-blogging site, according to a study by Muck Rack 'The 2022 State of Journalism on Twitter.'

As per the study, Rajat Sharma has 9,759,758 followers on Twitter making him one of the most followed journalists on the platform. Rajat Sharma also has a huge fan following on Facebook with 2,369,989 followers.

Rajat Sharma is also India's most popular news anchor with his courtroom show Aap Ki Adalat being aired continuously since last 29 years. He has grilled over 1000 celebrities from the field of politics, sports and bollywood in his historic show.

Rajat Sharma, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhusan in 2015, also hosts the popular 9 pm India TV prime time news show, Aaj Ki Baat, on weeknights. Launched just before the 2014 General Elections, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Latest India News