Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot asserts Congress 'fully united' to make Bharat Jodo Yatra successful in state

Rajasthan Congress: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot dismissed concerns that infighting could harm the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan, saying the state committee is "fully united" and committed to making the event even more successful than it has been in other states.

In addition, Pilot lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for disparaging the Congress for his disagreements with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, adding that coming from the party with at least a dozen candidates for the CM post "sounds rich."

"There is so much disunity in the BJP. They have not even been able to establish themselves as a proper opposition in the last four years in Rajasthan," Pilot stated as the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan on Sunday, December 4.

He further stated that apprehensions regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra are basically "stories put out in the media."

The party is committed to making Bharat Jodo Yatra a success: Pilot

"As far as Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra is concerned, there is complete unanimity in the party and we are working together to make it a success So there is no question of individuals – A, B or C," Pilot said

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister further said, "As a party, we have worked hard to form a government and Rahul ji's yatra will only add to the efforts towards the next election in 12 months' time."

Pointing out that Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, was in Jaipur last week, Pilot said there was a long discussion on various aspects of the yatra and how to mobilise all workers and lakhs of people were set to join it.

There is no question of any sort of apprehension regarding yatra: Pilot

So, there is absolutely no question of any sort of apprehension, he added.

"There may be some planted stories here or there, people trying to create manufactured controversies but the party is fully united. We will make sure the yatra is even more successful than it has been in other states," Pilot asserted.

Asked if Gehlot's remarks against him had cast a shadow on the yatra, Pilot said, "I think the more important thing right now is for the yatra to enter Rajasthan be concluded successfully in the state. We are all singularly focused on making the yatra a great grand success so that it remains in the minds and memories of the people for years and generations to come," the former Union minister said.

That is the primary focus and everyone is putting their best efforts to ensure that the yatra is successful, Pilot said.

His remarks come days after a major row erupted following Gehlot's remarks that Pilot is a 'gaddar' (traitor) and cannot replace him. The remarks drew a sharp response from Pilot who had said it was unbecoming of Gehlot's stature to use that kind of language and that such "mud-slinging" would not help at a time the focus should be on the yatra.

