Fog claims 8 lives in highway accident in Rajasthan

Dense fog on Thursday morning in Rajasthan's Churu district claimed the lives of eight people on the National Highway (NH) 11 when a passenger bus collided with a van coming from the opposite direction. The van was going to Ratangarh via Bikaner when it collided with a passenger bus. All the 8 persons travelling in it were killed on the spot, while six people in bus were left injured.

Most of the deceased were from the same family who were to Ratangarh to distribute wedding cards for a marriage fixed for January 19. before reaching their destination, however, their van met with an accident at Rajaldesar-Parsneu.

Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam said that the impact of the accident was so intense that the front part of the van smashed into the bus.

All the passengers in van were residents of Bikaner. An FIR would be lodged against the bus driver and owner as the bus was being driven at reckless speed, she added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and said: "Deeply saddened to know of a road accident in which eight people have lost lives at Rajaldesar Parsneu road. My heart goes out to their families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. #Churu #Rajasthan".