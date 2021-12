Raids at Samajwadi Party MLC Pampi Jain's residence in Kanpur, perfume trader in Kannauj The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) sleuths on Friday raided the house of Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain alias Pampi Jain in Kanpur and a perfume trader in Kannauj. The perfume trader has been identified as Malik Mian.