Rahul Gandhi calls Supriya Sule, asks how can he help after Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief

Rahul Gandhi is an experienced leader and he talked to Supriya Sule to ask her how he can help, said Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress President after Sharad Pawar resigned from NCP's top post.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 14:24 IST
Maharashtra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule a day after Pawar resigned from party's top post. The Congress scion asked Supriya Sule how can he help in this situation.

"Rahul Gandhi is an experienced leader and he talked to Supriya Sule to ask her how he can help...," said Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress President.

ALSO READ | Congress leadership was not keen on exploiting rift between Sena-BJP in 2014: Sharad Pawar

ALSO READ 'Sharad Pawar is losing his power': BJP on ex-NCP's chief resignation episode

