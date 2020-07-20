First batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets to arrive in India by July-end; induction on 29th

Image Source : PTI FILE

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets is likely to arrive in India by July-end. The aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on July 29, subject to weather conditions. The final induction ceremony will take place in the second half of August.

IAF aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft, including its highly advanced weapons systems and are fully operational now, the Indian Air Force said. Post arrival, efforts will focus on the operationalization of the aircraft at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) will be conducted from July 22-24, at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in New Delhi. The theme of the conference is "IAF in the Next Decade". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate the AFCC on July 22. The Defence Secretary and Secretary Defence Production are also expected to be present during the inauguration.

The AFCC will be chaired by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. During the three day conference, the discussions would take stock of the current operational scenario & deployments. The plan of action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade will also be discussed.

