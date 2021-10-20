Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
The SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director of Bureau of Investigation, Varinder Kumar. 

Chandigarh Published on: October 20, 2021 19:54 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Punjab sets up SIT to probe Singhu border murder

Punjab's Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, on the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of the sister of Lakhbir Singh, who was murdered by Nihang Sikhs on the Singhu border.

The SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director of Bureau of Investigation, Varinder Kumar. DIG Ferozepur Range Inderbir Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Harvinder Singh Virk are its members.

As per the information, Raj Kaur, a resident of Kassel, presently residing in Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran district, had alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh was allured by some persons and taken to Singhu where he was murdered by some Nihang Sikhs on October 15 for alleged sacrilege.

Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the state for the inquiry as per needs and requirements, reads the order, adding he would also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other wing of the police.

