Singhu border murder incident conspiracy of govt, alleges Rakesh Tikait | Exclusive

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday alleged that the Singhu border murder incident -- where a person was killed by Nihang Sikhs -- was a 'government conspiracy'. He added that the gruesome murder should not be linked to the ongoing farmers' protests.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait questioned, "Why were the authorities unaware of the incident? There were police, guards, and intel authorities present at the border during the time of the murder,". He alleged that the murder was known to all and the authorities had supervision over the incident.

The body of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed by Nihangs, was found on Friday tied to a barricade at the Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons. Hours after the crime, Sarabjit Sigh, wearing the blue robes of the Nihang order, claimed that he had "punished" the victim for "desecrating" a Sikh holy book.

Questioning his claim, the victim's wife Jaspreet Kaur and sister Raj Kaur said Lakhbir Singh "had a deep respect for the holy Guru Granth Sahib”.

"He was a god-fearing man who could not never think of desecrating a holy book... Whenever he used to go to a Gurdwara, he would pray for the well-being of his family and the society,” said Jaspreet Kaur.

He had no criminal record and there was no report of him being a bad character, the victim's family said and demanded a high-level probe into the entire episode to bring out the truth.

Sonipat's Deputy Superintendent of Police Virender Singh said the total number of accused in the killing could be more than five.

Meanwhile, farmer union leaders asserted on Saturday that the incident will have no impact on the agitation and said they will upgrade security by installing CCTV cameras and increasing the number of volunteers at the protest sites.

