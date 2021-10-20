'Deep-rooted conspiracy to defame farmers' stir': Punjab Deputy CM on killing at Singhu border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has alleged a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' to defame the farmers' protest as he referred to the killing of a man at Delhi's Singhu border last week. Singhu border has been one of the main sites of farmers' protests against the Centre's three farm laws since last November.

Randhawa said that the state government will reach the bottom of the case to identify the 'conspirators'.

"There appeared to be a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame the farmers' stir. The government will reach to the bottom of the case and expose who were the conspirators behind the incident," Randhawa said on Tuesday.

"Lakhbir Singh, the Dalit victim belonged to village Cheema Kalan and was very poor. We need to find out as who lured him to Singhu border and who paid for his travel as he could not even afford his meals," the Deputy CM observed while adding that he had instructed the local administration to find out under what circumstances he was taken away from his home in Cheema Kalan village to Singhu border.

"The Punjab government will do everything to reach to the root of the conspiracy and expose and punish the culprits," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border. According to police, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons in the case.

The man was identified as Lakhbir Singh (35), a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He worked as a labourer.

The Haryana Police later arrested three Nihangs in connection with the case. The accused have been sent to six days of police custody. Also, two Special Investigation Teams have been formed by the police to probe the incident.

