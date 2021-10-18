Govt can resolve farmers' agitation by MSP guarantee law: Satya Pal Malik

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the Centre can resolve the issue of farmers protest. Malik said that if the government provides a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee by enacting a law, the matter of farmers will settle.

Pointing out that the agitating farmer will not compromise on less than the MSP guarantee law, Malik said that it is the only thing that farmers need.

"If the government (Centre) provide MSP guarantee through a law then it can be resolved (farmers' agitation against the three farm laws). There is only one thing so why are you (Centre) not fulfilling it? They (farmers) will not compromise on less than MSP," he said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- since last November against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties. Although the Supreme Court has put the three laws on hold, farmers are adamant about their demand.

Earlier on January 26, a tractor parade in Delhi, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three agriculture laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

