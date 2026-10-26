Fire breaks out at North Block near Rashtrapati Bhavan; thick smoke seen

A minor fire broke out at the North Block area near the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday following a team of fire brigade was rushed to the spot, said officials.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had received a call regarding the fire, after which it sent six fire tenders to the location, adding that the blaze was brought under control soon and no casualty was reported.

Officials said some construction work was being carried out when the blaze erupted. They blamed a short circuit during a welding work on the roof of a building that caused a minor fire which was brought under control immediately.

"A fire broke out in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of North Block. Welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers. The fire has since been brought under control," the fire department said in a statement.

Shiv Sena MP shares photo

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, meanwhile, said he noticed the fire while he was on his way to the Parliament. He also shared the image of the blaze on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), showing smoke rising from an area.

"Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly," the Shiv Sena MP said.

Fires at Parliament are extremely rare. Previously, a minor fire broke out at the new Parliament building in central Delhi in May 2022. Officials had said that a safety net of the building had caught fire after which the fire department sent five fire tenders and the blaze was brought under control.

Officials described it as a minor fire and said the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex was able to bring it under control even before the fire tenders reached the spot. Before this, another fire had erupted in three temporary shelters for workers engaged in the Central Vista project near Parliament House.

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