Mahabharat connection, Shunga-Kushan clues: ASI excavates to uncover mystery over Dronacharya's ashram

'Mahabharat' has always remain a topic discussion for archaeologists and history enthusiast, particularly those who are interested in the ancient history of India. Over the years, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has conducted many excavations to uncover sites and places that could provide us with clues regarding India's ancient history and the 'Mahabharat'.

While excavations continue, a site in Uttarakhand's Kashipur has been discovered that could hold clues to a civilisation dating back 2,000 years, and even offer a glimpse into the world associated with the Mahabharat and Dronacharya's ashram.

The ASI has now begun a systematic excavation at Dronasagar to uncover the site's buried history. This site holds historical significance, Dr Mohan Chandra Joshi, who is Superintending Archaeologist (In-Charge) for ASI's Dehradun Circle, said, underling that the structures here excavated earlier are roughly two millennia old.

Evidence of Painted Grey Ware

The first excavation at Dronasagar, he said, was conducted in 1965, revealing several structures. Further excavations were conducted in 1970-71, revealing more about the place. He said archaeologists have even found evidence of Painted Grey Ware (PGW) here.

"Based on this, many scholars associate the site with the Mahabharata era. Our main goal now is to conduct a systematic excavation down to the natural soil, allowing us to determine the site's complete cultural sequence and identify its origins," he told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Clues related to Shunga-Kushan period

He said the ASI team has conducted excavations for only about 20 to 25 days, which were effected by frequent rains. During the excavations, they were able to find a small brick dating back to the Shunga-Kushan period. They have also uncovered a circular brick structure.

Joshi told ANI that the ASI team is identifying it as a circular well, adding further information will be provided after it gets full exposed. Further excavation is currently underway to uncover deeper archaeological strata at the site, he added.

"As we excavate deeper, we are also working to trace the original foundation level of this circular brick structure. We aim to determine how many levels existed and whether brick structures were utilised across multiple phases. If it is indeed a brick well, we intend to trace its origin as we dig further down," the archaeologist said.

ALSO READ:

Jammu and Kashmir: Ancient Hindu idols unearthed during excavation in Anantnag district