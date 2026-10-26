DAC clears Rs 2.12 lakh crore defence procurement proposals, 82% to be sourced from Indian industry

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday (October 26) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various capital acquisition proposals for the armed forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 2,12,000 crore, with approximately 82 per cent of the total procurements to be sourced from Indian industry, boosting indigenous defence manufacturing.

The objective of clearing defence procurement proposals is to modernise the Army, Navy and Air Force, enhance operational readiness, and strengthen India’s indigenous defence industrial base.

Army gets nod to procure Kamikaze drones, helicopters

For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of the High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, Gun Shot Response System (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Platform Based Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), Unmanned Aerial System Brick Long Range, Surveillance UAV, Integrated Surveillance and Strike System and Long Range Kamikaze Drone System.

High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs): Enhance operational mobility, logistics and support in challenging terrain.

Enhance operational mobility, logistics and support in challenging terrain. Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System: Provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations.

Provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations. Gun Shot Response System (GSRS): Improve real-time situational awareness of forces.

Improve real-time situational awareness of forces. Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH): For reconnaissance, surveillance, combat, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

For reconnaissance, surveillance, combat, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS): Counter next-generation, small-sized aerial threats.

Counter next-generation, small-sized aerial threats. Platform-Based Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS): Enhance the survivability of tanks on the modern battlefield.

Enhance the survivability of tanks on the modern battlefield. Unmanned Aerial System Brick – Long Range: Strengthen long-range unmanned aerial capabilities.

Strengthen long-range unmanned aerial capabilities. Surveillance UAVs: Improve battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance.

Improve battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance. Integrated Surveillance and Strike System: Enhance surveillance, target acquisition, and strike capabilities.

Enhance surveillance, target acquisition, and strike capabilities. Long-Range Kamikaze Drone System: Strengthen long-range precision-strike capabilities.

Defence Ministry clears procurements to boost Navy, IAF combat capabilities

For the Indian Navy, approval was given for the procurement of Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and other major Naval platforms. The AODS will enhance the credibility of anti-missile defence, especially against modern anti-ship missiles of adversaries. The indigenously designed and constructed major Naval platforms will possess modern-day warfare capabilities and enhance the combat capability of the Navy.

Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS): Strengthen anti-missile defence, particularly against modern adversary anti-ship missiles.

Strengthen anti-missile defence, particularly against modern adversary anti-ship missiles. Major Naval Platforms: Indigenous-designed and constructed platforms will enhance the Navy’s combat capability and modern warfare preparedness.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was accorded for the procurement of Helicopters, Air Defence Systems, Weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System to enhance the air defence and warfighting capabilities. The procurement of Special Utility Helicopters will help the Indian Air Force to meet the important air transport requirements. The X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.

Helicopters: Strengthen operational and air transport capabilities.

Strengthen operational and air transport capabilities. Air Defence Systems: Enhance air defence capabilities.

Enhance air defence capabilities. Weapons: Improve combat effectiveness and war-fighting capabilities.

Improve combat effectiveness and war-fighting capabilities. Special Utility Helicopters: Meet critical air transport requirements.

Meet critical air transport requirements. Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System: Provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.

Earlier in September, the defence ministry approved acquisition of military procurements worth around Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

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