Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: Man hacked to death by Nihangs for consuming alcohol, tobacco near Golden Temple | VIDEO

Highlights A 22-year-old man was hacked to death by two Nihang Sikhs near Amritsar's Golden Temple.

As per reports, the man was accused of being drunk and consuming tobacco, said the police.

The incident was captured on CCTV and was widely shared across social media platforms.

Punjab news: In a gruesome incident, a 22-year-old man was hacked to death by two Nihang Sikhs near Amritsar's Golden Temple. As per reports, the man was accused of being drunk and consuming tobacco, said the police. The incident took place at Kahia Wala Bazar on Wednesday night, but people kept looking on as the man was hacked to death.

The incident was captured on CCTV and was widely shared across social media platforms. The man, identified as Harmanjeet Singh, kept lying on the street throughout the night and died because of excessive bleeding.

In the two-minute video clip, two Nihang Sikhs could be seen engaging in an altercation with Harmanjeet. Later, they could be seen assaulting him with some sharp-edged weapons. One person among the onlookers was seen joining them in assaulting the victim.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh said two people engaged in an argument with Harmanjeet while accusing him of being drunk and consuming tobacco. Then a person, working as a waiter in a nearby hotel, joined them.

Police said they have identified the three accused. The waiter, identified as Ramandeep Singh, has been arrested. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the two Nihang Sikhs.

The Nihangs are a Sikh sect whose blue-robed members are often seen carrying swords or spears.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News