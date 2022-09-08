Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system | Video

These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launElectro-Optical Tracking Systemscher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars.

Manish Prasad Reported By: Manish Prasad @manishindiatv Balasore (Odisha) Updated on: September 08, 2022 12:32 IST
Air Missile system, drdo, India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system
Image Source : ANI India on Thursday successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system off the Odisha Coast.

India on Thursday successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system off the Odisha Coast.

According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the flight tests have been conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.

The flight tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high, altitude maneuvering target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.

The system performance was also evaluated under day and night operation scenarios. During these tests, all the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including the warhead chain.
The system's performance has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR.

Senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army participated in the launch. These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launElectro-Optical Tracking Systemscher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars. The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on a short halt. This has been proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier. 

