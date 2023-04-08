Punjab CM Mann announces new timings for all govt offices to save electricity I CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister, on Saturday, announced a new timetable for the government offices in the state. According to the timings announced by the CM, the government offices will run from 7:30 am to 2 pm.

As per the announcement, the new timings will be applicable from May 2 this year till July 15 this year.

Why CM announced new measures?

The latest measure has been taken in view of saving electricity. According to CM Mann, if the government offices will open early and close before the scorching heat, it will help the state in the conservation of electricity.

"By closing offices early, the government hopes to reduce the strain on the power grid and promote energy conservation," he said in a video message.

Notably, the new measures have been taken at a time when the state has been witnessing a record surge in day temperature.

Earlier last year, Punjab, Delhi and adjoining Haryana had witnessed a severe shortage of electricity due to a lack of coal. With the latest measure, it is expected that the state energy department may supply efficiently at peak hours.

Also Read: Punjab shocker: Man sets two minor daughters on fire in Hoshiarpur; arrested

Latest India News