Punjab shocker: Man sets two minor daughters on fire in Hoshiarpur; arrested

Girls set ablaze: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sprinkled petrol on his two minor daughters and set them on fire at Berring village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. According to the police, both girls have been severely injured. They further said the accused, identified as Vidya Ram, has been arrested.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Ranvir Singh, Talwara police station, said the accused's wife Poonam Sharma lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband hit her with a burning log following which her clothes caught fire. However, she managed to control the blaze.

Later, Ram sprinkled petrol on his daughters aged 16 and 10 and set them ablaze. The girls ran outside and on hearing their screams, their neighbours and some passersby came to their rescue and extinguished the fire.

Both the girls were admitted to a hospital here from where they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, the police added.

