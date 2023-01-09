Shocking! Pregnant woman set on fire in Delhi by husband, in-laws | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Pregnant woman set on fire in Delhi's Bawana area.

In a shocking incident, a 7-month pregnant woman was set ablaze in northwest Delhi's Bawana by her husband and in-laws on Monday.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) accused the woman's in-laws of being allegedly involved in the crime. Tweeting about the incident she said that the woman has sustained serious burn injuries.

"The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital," Maliwal said. She further added that the DCW has issued notice to Delhi Police while they are providing all help to victim.

Tweeting about the incident on social media, Maliwal wrote in Hindi, "7-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband and in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana. Woman suffered serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. We've issued notice to Delhi police and providing all help to victim."

The DCW had written to the police to take appropriate action against the accused. This incident is a reminder of the horrific crimes witnessed by women on a regular basis in the national capital.

