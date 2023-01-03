Quality matters! Man stabs Kerala shop owner over sugar quantity in tea | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Quality matters! Man stabs Kerala shop owner over sugar quantity in tea

In a bizarre incident, a man stabbed a tea shop owner in Kerela's Malapurram district on Tuesday as he was dissatisfied with the quality of the tea, police said. The victim was severely injured and fighting for his life.

The victim, identified as Munaf, ran a tea stall in Malapurram's Tanur. Subair, the accused, was upset over the quantity of sugar in the tea served by the shop. Police said that the incident began with an argument which later on turned violent and Subair ended up stabbing the owner. The incident took place when Subair came for a cup of tea in the morning.

"After the tea was served to him, first he raised complaints that the sugar was less. Then he started to get angry and Munaf tried to pacify him, but he continued to be angry. Then the two of them were seen pushing and shoving each other. After a while, Subair went away. But later, he returned, stabbed Munaf with a knife he was carrying and fled," the tea shop employee said.

A bleeding Munaf was taken to a nearby hospital and after first aid, moved to another hospital. But seeing his condition, he was then moved to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. Subair was later taken into custody by the police.

