Bizarre! Woman addicted to Ludo bets herself, loses game to landlord in UP's Pratapgarh

In yet another mind-boggling incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district bet herself in a game of online Ludo after she ran out of money.

The woman, who lived with her two children in a rented house in Devkali village in Azamgarh's Nizamabad, was addicted to the game and used to place bets on it with her landlord. She used to bet the money that her husband sent regularly from Rajasthan's Jaipur.

According to police the woman, identified as Renu, put herself at stake after she ran out of all her money while playing the game with her landlord. After losing herself in the game, she called her husband and narrated the entire incident asking him to rescue her. The husband filed a police complaint and also posted about the incident on a social media platform which has spread like wildfire.

Renu's husband claims that he used to live in a rented house in Devkali. Six months ago, he went to Jaipur to work and kept sending money to his wife, which she used for gambling. After running out of money, she bet herself on Ludo and lost herself.

According to the husband, Renu has now started living with the landlord. "I tried to make her leave him, but she is not ready," he said. A police official, Subodh Gautam, said, "We are trying to get in touch with the man and will start an investigation as soon as we contact him."

