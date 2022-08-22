Friends insert steel glass in man's rectum at party; Here is what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE/FILE The man experienced acute stomach pain, but he did not reveal it to anyone due to the stigma.

In a bizarre incident, a group of friends allegedly inserted a steel glass in a man's rectum last Friday in Gujarat's Surat. The glass that was 8 cm in diameter and 15 cm long was removed through a surgery conducted by doctors of a government-run hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday. The glass was inserted in the anus of Krushna Chandra Rout around 10 days ago while he was attending a party in Surat when his drunken friends decided to subject him to this experimentation.

Rout experienced acute stomach pain, but he did not reveal it to anyone due to the stigma. Instead of undergoing treatment in Surat, where he was working at a textile mill, he preferred to return to his native place Balipadar in Buguda block, around 140 km southwest of Bhubaneswar. The 45-year old's stomach started swelling and he could not defecate since the incident. Worried about his condition, his family members rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city last Friday.

During the consultation, Rout did not say that the glass was inside his rectum (sigmoid colon) until an X-ray revealed so, surgery department assistant professor Sanjit Nayak said. "We formed a team of doctors to retrieve the glass by conducting a surgery on the same day as his condition was serious," said Charan Panda, professor in the surgery department.

Initially, the surgeons tried to remove the glass through the anus. Later, they decided to conduct a laparotomy, an abdominal incision, by colostomy because of the chances of infection due to a possible rapture in the anus, Panda said.

It took around 2.5 hours to remove the glass. The condition of the patient is good and he will remain under observation for another four-five days, the doctor said. A colostomy sheet was attached to him and it will remain for some more days for defecation. He, however, did not face any problem with urine at present, sources said.

