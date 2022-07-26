Bizarre! Girl ends life after her buffalo goes missing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

In a bizarre incident, a young girl ended her life after her buffalo went missing in Kurona village of Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. The girl committed suicide by hanging herself after her buffalo could not be traced for several days. The family had three buffalos in their house.

Baini Kevat, the girl's father, said that his daughter was deeply attached to the buffalos as she looked after their needs. Earlier this month, the buffaloes went out to graze and while two returned in the evening, the third did not.

Baini said that the family made frantic efforts to trace the missing buffalo and even sought police help but failed to find the missing animal. "My daughter, Rajni, was very upset and had stopped talking to us but we never realised that she would take this extreme step," he said.

Rajni was found hanging in the house last week. The family rushed her to the hospital in Jhansi but she died during treatment. No police complaint in this regard has been filed.

