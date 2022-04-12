Delhi: Caretaker lynched in Dwarka on suspicion of slaughtering cows, selling beef

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO 10-15 unidentified men, claiming to be 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors), reached the farmhouse and attacked those inside it

The caretaker of a farmhouse in Delhi was lynched on Tuesday while three other people were injured after a group of 'gau rakshaks' attacked them in the suspicion of harming cows.

Rajaram, the 40-year old caretaker of a farmhouse in Dwarka’s Chhawla area, was killed in the incident on Monday. Police stated that they had received information of a group of men were slaughtering cows and selling the meat in the area.

A team was rushed to the spot, but before it could reach there, 10-15 unidentified men, claiming to be 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors), reached the farmhouse and attacked those inside it, a senior police officer said.

Police also said that two FIRs have been registered in the case. In the first FIR, one of the injured, who is a fruitseller by profession, said that he and his friends were often called by Rajaram to slaughter cows which he used to bring from his native place.

He said that after slaughtering the cows, they used to cut them into pieces and then package the meat for sale. On Monday, when the caretaker along with some others was working inside the farmhouse, some unidentified men barged in and started thrashing them, police said quoting the FIR.

Rajaram and the others were taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to injuries, the officer said. "Our teams have collected a few samples from the spot and sent them for examination. Two separate cases have also been registered in the matter and five men were arrested from the spot," the officer said.

The other FIR, police said, has been registered under sections pertaining to cow slaughter.

