Bizarre! Doctors remove 187 coins from man's stomach in Karnataka's Bagalkote

The man after surgery was performed on him to remove 187 coins from his stomach.

In a bizarre incident, doctors removed 187 coins from the stomach of a man in Bagalkot city of Karnataka.

The man had complained of stomach discomfort and vomiting on Saturday. He was rushed to the Hanagal Shree Kumareshwar Hospital and Research Centre by his relatives where doctors performed an X-ray to better understand his condition.

The scan revealed coins in his abdomen that he had swallowed for the last 2-3 months. The doctors performed a surgery on him, according to Dr Eshwar Kalaburgi.

Doctors have pinned a psychiatric disorder as the reason behind the man's unusual behaviour.

"He was suffering from a psychiatric disorder & had been swallowing coins for the last 2-3 months. He came to the hospital complaining of vomiting and abdominal discomfort,” said Dr Kalaburgi, one of the doctors who performed the surgery.

(With inputs from ANI)

