Friday, December 16, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Shocking! Hippo gulps a 2-year-old boy in Uganda; what happens next will leave you stunned

Shocking! Hippo gulps a 2-year-old boy in Uganda; what happens next will leave you stunned

In a horrifying incident, a hippo swallowed a 2-year-old boy in Uganda. That's not all; you are not prepared for what happened next.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2022 18:46 IST
Shocking! Hippo gulps a 2-year-old boy in Uganda
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SEATECHFOTO Shocking! Hippo gulps a 2-year-old boy in Uganda

Animals attacking humans comes as a shock, but it is not a rare thing. Now, a horrifying and weird incident has occurred in Uganda in which a wild hippo swallowed a 2 year old boy. Well, before you come to any conclusions, we'll tell you that the toddler survived. The incident took an unusual turn, and even after the wild beast gobbled the toddler, he managed to survive.

Paul Iga, a two-year-old boy, was playing close to his home, which was about 800 yards from Lake Edward's shoreline. Soon after, the young child came into contact with a huge hippo that had the child in its powerful jaws and was prepared to consume him when a local man named Chrispas Bagonza saw what had happened and started ferociously hurling stones at the creature. Fearfully, the hippo spit out the baby and lumbered back toward the water, according to the UK Telegraph. 

"This is the first such kind of incident where a hippo strayed out of Lake Edward and attacked a young child," Ugandan Police said in a statement.

 The young child was taken immediately to a local clinic to receive treatment for the injuries he received during the incident. He received a rabies vaccination as a preventative measure before being discharged.

After the young boy's fortunate escape, police in western Uganda warned the locals to be cautious.

Also read: Viral Video | Bodysurfer fights for his life, continues filming while stranded in flooded cave

Related Stories
PM Modi outlines 10 guiding principles for deepening India's engagement with Africa

PM Modi outlines 10 guiding principles for deepening India's engagement with Africa

At least 34 dead after Uganda landslide

At least 34 dead after Uganda landslide

Ugandan medics now tackling Ebola say they lack supplies

Ugandan medics now tackling Ebola say they lack supplies

'Kill The Gays': Uganda to impose death penalty on homosexuals

'Kill The Gays': Uganda to impose death penalty on homosexuals

The police said that even though the hippo was driven back into the lake, everyone living close to wildlife habitats or sanctuaries should be aware of how dangerous wild creatures can be. Wild animals naturally perceive people as a threat, and any encounter with them might make them behave abnormally or aggressively. 

Also read: Beware! Australians have lost over Rs. 57 crore to THIS WhatsApp scam; Find out

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Latest News