Shocking! Hippo gulps a 2-year-old boy in Uganda; what happens next will leave you stunned

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SEATECHFOTO Shocking! Hippo gulps a 2-year-old boy in Uganda

Animals attacking humans comes as a shock, but it is not a rare thing. Now, a horrifying and weird incident has occurred in Uganda in which a wild hippo swallowed a 2 year old boy. Well, before you come to any conclusions, we'll tell you that the toddler survived. The incident took an unusual turn, and even after the wild beast gobbled the toddler, he managed to survive.

Paul Iga, a two-year-old boy, was playing close to his home, which was about 800 yards from Lake Edward's shoreline. Soon after, the young child came into contact with a huge hippo that had the child in its powerful jaws and was prepared to consume him when a local man named Chrispas Bagonza saw what had happened and started ferociously hurling stones at the creature. Fearfully, the hippo spit out the baby and lumbered back toward the water, according to the UK Telegraph.

"This is the first such kind of incident where a hippo strayed out of Lake Edward and attacked a young child," Ugandan Police said in a statement.

The young child was taken immediately to a local clinic to receive treatment for the injuries he received during the incident. He received a rabies vaccination as a preventative measure before being discharged.

After the young boy's fortunate escape, police in western Uganda warned the locals to be cautious.

Also read: Viral Video | Bodysurfer fights for his life, continues filming while stranded in flooded cave

The police said that even though the hippo was driven back into the lake, everyone living close to wildlife habitats or sanctuaries should be aware of how dangerous wild creatures can be. Wild animals naturally perceive people as a threat, and any encounter with them might make them behave abnormally or aggressively.

Also read: Beware! Australians have lost over Rs. 57 crore to THIS WhatsApp scam; Find out

Read More Trending News