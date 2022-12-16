Viral Video | Bodysurfer fights for his life, continues filming while stranded in flooded cave

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/HIJO DEL MAR Viral Video | Bodysurfer fights for his life

Adventures can be fascinating and the best way to get your adrenaline pumping, but they can also be equally hazardous and deadly. In the past, we have seen videos of adventures that proved to be dangerous and fatal to people. Now, a video is making the rounds on the internet showing how a bodysurfer ended up in a horrific scenario, battling for his life while stranded in a flooded cave.

The popular video shows bodysurfer Ahmed Erraji trapped within a flooding cave with no obvious way out. He opted to continue filming as the strong current carried him into the cave, but not out of a desire for attention but rather out of fear for his survival. The strong current put him in a difficult predicament, and he had to struggle his way to the exit, which he eventually did. Clinging to the rocks and practising heavy breathing, Ahmed made every attempt to remain calm in the terrifying situation.

The footage was shared by a Youtube channel named Hijo del Mar, and the title of the video read,"The endless fight. Cave survivor. Real footage." While the description read, "Fear is only as deep as the mind allows. Just Breath, hope, be patience...and especially the will to live, to feel, to be. Real footage, real story."

The video depicts a never-say-die spirit, and shows that one must have faith and confidence in themselves to find a way out in order to survive.

In a similar incident, a man in Telangana's Kamareddy district spent more than 45 hours stranded inside a cave. The man, identified as Raju, was trapped in a 15-foot-deep cave that had been formed between two boulders. In order to save him, rescue workers had to use a JCB machine to collapse the cave that had formed between two stones. Rescue workers ended up breaking into the cave and saving the man who had been stranded inside for almost two days.

