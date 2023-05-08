Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: Another explosion near Golden Temple, 2nd in 48 hours

Punjab : An explosion was heard on Monday morning near the Golden Temple in Amritsar making it the second such incident within a span of 48 hours, police informed.

No one was injured or any damage reported in Monday's blast. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion. They said they are 'verifying' the cause of the incident.

The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on Saturday took place, the police said.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was reported around 6:30 am. Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after and started collecting samples for investigation.

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions. Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents.

Earlier on Saturday, an explosion was heard near the Golden Temple which injured several people and damaged the glass facades of some buildings, police said on Sunday.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. According to police, the incident was reported from an eating joint within a one-km radius of the holy Sikh shrine.

