Punjab: Explosion occurs near Golden Temple in Amritsar, 1 injured

Punjab : An explosion was heard near the Golden Temple on Saturday night which damaged the glass facades of some buildings and one person suffered injuries, police said on Sunday.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. According to police, the incident was reported from an eating joint within a one-km radius of the holy Sikh shrine.

Forensic teams reached the spot and were conducting investigation, the police said. They said one person was injured in the incident. Glass facades of some buildings were also damaged in the explosion, they added.

Karandeep Singh, a devotee who was present at the spot, said a few girls travelling in an auto-rickshaw were hit by shards of glass and sustained minor injuries after the explosion. The girls had come from Haryana's Panchkula to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, he said.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar police said, "A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. The investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing."

