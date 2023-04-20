West Bengal: 22 injured in Kolkata gas cylinder explosion at residential house

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) West Bengal: 22 injured in Kolkata gas cylinder blast

West Bengal: Around 22 people were reported injured in an LPG cylinder blast in West Bengal's Kolkata residential house. As per reports, the incident occurred at a house in Kolkata's Garden Reach area on Thursday. Kolkata Police informed that the blast happened at around 6 pm when the occupants were preparing food.

"A fire broke out inside a room on the ground floor of a house on Bichalighat Road following a gas cylinder blast. Twenty-one people, including two minors, were injured in the explosion,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police told PTI.

All 22 people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalised.

"Preliminary inquiry reveals that fire resulted following gas leakage," he said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished.