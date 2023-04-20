Friday, April 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal: 22 injured in Kolkata gas cylinder explosion at residential house

West Bengal: 22 injured in Kolkata gas cylinder explosion at residential house

West Bengal: At least 22 people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at a residential house in Kolkata's Garden Reach area.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Kolkata Updated on: April 21, 2023 0:00 IST
West Bengal, fire, fire in house, fire in garden reach area, Garden reach area news, fire news,
Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) West Bengal: 22 injured in Kolkata gas cylinder blast

West Bengal: Around 22 people were reported injured in an LPG cylinder blast in West Bengal's Kolkata residential house. As per reports, the incident occurred at a house in Kolkata's Garden Reach area on Thursday. Kolkata Police informed that the blast happened at around 6 pm when the occupants were preparing food. 

"A fire broke out inside a room on the ground floor of a house on Bichalighat Road following a gas cylinder blast. Twenty-one people, including two minors, were injured in the explosion,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police told PTI.

All 22 people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalised.

"Preliminary inquiry reveals that fire resulted following gas leakage," he said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related West-bengal News

Latest News