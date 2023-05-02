Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Army jawan killed in explosion in firing range in Assam

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts of the incident, an official said.

Army jawan killed in explosion in firing range in Assam
Army jawan killed in explosion in firing range in Assam

An Indian Army Jawan was killed in Assam's Darranga Field firing range in Tamulpur in a blast, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday. 

Craftsman Sandeep Kumar, was injured on Monday in the blast while on sentry duty in the range, he said.

"He (Kumar) was severely injured due to the explosion and was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer. He was air evacuated to the base hospital in Guwahati, where he succumbed to (his) injuries later in the same day," the spokesperson said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts of the incident, he said.

Kumar hailed from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son.

"Indian Army expresses condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident," the spokesperson added.

