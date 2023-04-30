Punjab: 9 dead, 11 hospitalised after gas leak at factory in Ludhiana, rescue operation on | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Punjab: 9 dead, 11 hospitalised after gas leak at factory in Ludhiana | VIDEO

Ludhiana gas leak: At least nine people have been declared dead and around 11 got hospitalised after gas leak incident took place inside a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana today (April 30).

The incident of gas leak occurred in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. The local administration and medical team have reached at the spot. Local officials said that the area has been cordoned off.

NDRF teams are on the spot along with medical and paramedic teams.

Punjab CM on gas leak tragedy:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expresses grief over the incident of gas leak in Ludhiana.

"It is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," said Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Latest India News