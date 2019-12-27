Image Source : PTI 'Understand the chronology': Priyanka takes dig at Amit Shah over NRC remarks

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a veiled dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his "understand the chronology" remark on the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act and said "youngistan will not budge".

Her sharp attack at Shah comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is also opposing, alleging that it is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

"Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a 'fool' but youngistan will not budge," she tweeted in Hindi.

क्रोनोलोजी समझिए आप



👉पहले वो आपसे दो करोड़ नौकरियां का वादा करेंगे

👉फिर वो सरकार बनाएंगे

👉फिर वो आपकी यूनिवर्सिटीज बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर वो देश का संविधान बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर आप प्रोटेस्ट करेंगे

👉फिर वो आपको “फूल” बोलेंगे



लेकिन यंगिस्तान मैदान में डटा रहेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 27, 2019

Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had reportedly said, "Aap chronology samajh lijiye (please understand the chronology). He had reportedly said first CAB will come, then NRC and not just for Bengal but for the entire country.

