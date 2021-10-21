PM Modi to inaugurate 806-bedded Infosys made 'Vishram Sadan' today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. PM Modi to inaugurate Infosys made 'Vishram Sadan' today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded 'Vishram Sadan' at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

As per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is scheduled to address the occasion after the inauguration.

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan, is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for longer duration, said the press release.

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of NCI," the release added.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)

