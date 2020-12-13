Nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down lives defending Parliament: Prez

Image Source : PTI President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending Parliament on this day in 2001.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

“The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror,” Kovind tweeted.

