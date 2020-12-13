Image Source : PTI We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament: PM Modi

India will never forget the cowardly attack on its Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the terror attack on this day in 2001.

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," he tweeted.

On this day 19 years ago, while the Lok Sabha was in session, a five-member suicide squad comprising Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attacked the Indian Parliament. The Houses were adjourned at the time of the attack, but several parliamentarians and staff were present inside the building.

On December 13, 2001, nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces. Four persons were arrested and charged as masterminds within days.

The case against the four - Mohammed Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, Afsan Guru and SAR Geelani - went on for about a decade, with the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court eventually acquitting two, and upholding the death sentence of one.

The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.

