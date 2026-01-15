Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Sirsa flags key challenges, says expert panel formed to find solutions Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa flagged major pollution challenges at India TV's Pollution Ka Solution Conclave. He announced that the Delhi government has set up an expert committee to devise effective strategies to tackle the capital’s air crisis.

New Delhi:

Delhi's environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday participated in India TV's Pollution Ka Solution Conclave, where he raised pressing concerns over the rising pollution levels in the national capital. Speaking at the event, he underlined the major issues fueling Delhi's air quality crisis and emphasised the urgency of coordinated action. Sirsa also revealed that the Delhi government has constituted a dedicated expert committee to study the capital's pollution patterns and recommend actionable solutions. He stressed that addressing pollution requires sustained intervention, scientific assessment and a clear roadmap.

