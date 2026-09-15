Red light pole collapses in Delhi's Connaught Place, auto-rickshaw and scooter trapped underneath | Video

Chaos broke out in Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday after a red light pole installed along the Outer Circle suddenly collapsed onto the road. An auto-rickshaw and a scooter passing through the area were caught under the falling pole.

The incident took place near Minto Bridge on the Connaught Place Outer Circle. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. However, two people are said to have been injured, including a scooter rider and a child who was travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

Two people injured in incident

The red light pole suddenly fell onto the road as vehicles were passing through the area, leaving the auto-rickshaw and scooter caught in its path. The incident led to panic in the area as people gathered around the spot.

According to the information available, two people were injured. One of them was riding the scooter, while the other was a child travelling in the auto-rickshaw. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Rusting pole suspected behind collapse

The reason why the pole suddenly collapsed is being investigated. Some people at the spot, however, alleged that the pole had rusted, which may have caused the incident.

The exact cause of the collapse will be known once the investigation is completed.

Another road accident reported in Delhi-NCR

In another incident from Noida Extension in the Delhi-NCR region, a speeding car allegedly hit a young man near Ek Murti Chowk in the early hours of September 5. The CCTV footage, which has now surfaced online, shows the car being driven rashly as it struck the man while he was crossing the road. He suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his arms and legs, and is currently undergoing treatment. The SHO of Bisrakh Police Station said a case was registered and the accused was arrested immediately after the complaint was received.

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