Gurugram hit-and-run: Viral video shows speeding car hitting woman biker on Golf Course Road

A hit-and-run incident involving a female biker has been reported in Gurugram. On Sunday, a car hit her sports bike on Golf Course Road, causing her to fall off. A video of the incident is going viral and shows the rider and bike being dragged for several meters. The car occupants fled the scene after the collision. The young woman riding the bike has been identified as Siya. She sustained injuries after falling and later shared the incident on her Instagram profile.

Was riding on Golf Course Road

According to Siya, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with her biking group on Golf Course Road on Sunday.

It is alleged that people in a car had been following them since the ride began. Sia said the car approached her and the occupants began behaving rudely.

According to reports, the biker asked them to keep their distance, but they told her to stop the bike instead. She alleged that the car's occupants appeared to be drunk. A short while later, the car, while overtaking, struck her bike from the side.

The incident was recorded on a camera mounted on her bike. The woman runs the page 'rebelwheels_sia_' on Instagram and shared the video on social media. The video clearly shows the car hitting her.

According to Sia, her friend chased the car and tried to speak to the driver after stopping him at a traffic signal. The friend confronted the driver about being responsible for the collision, but the driver refused to admit fault and drove away.

What does the police say?

Siya also shared the car details. The car number is HR30Y4949, and the owner's name is Manish. Meanwhile, Gurugram police said they have taken cognisance of the matter based on the video and are investigating.

Social media users demand action

The video of the incident has gone viral, and the girl has drawn support from several media users.

"The car driver must be arrested, and his car confiscated. he should be jailed for dangerous driving, and his license revoked. Unless strong punitive action is taken, such clowns will continue to endanger others' lives," a user said.

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