Delhi woman receives Rs 200 crore extortion threat, caller claims to be Goldy Brar

New Delhi:

A Delhi-based woman allegedly received threatening WhatsApp calls from a foreign number in the name of gangster Goldy Brar, with the caller demanding 200 crore in extortion and threatening to kill her and her husband, news agency ANI reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, the demand is the highest extortion amount sought in the national capital so far.

Threatens to kill husband

According to the sources, the woman, who is aged around 50, resides in the Civil Lines area and owns ancestral property there. She received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on September 7, at around 10:44 pm.

The caller allegedly identified himself as Goldy Brar and claimed to have complete information about her. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore and threatened to kill the woman and her husband if the money was not paid.

After initially dismissing the threat, the woman received another threatening call, following which she approached the Civil Lines Police Station.

Police probe underway

The police have registered a case on September 10 under Sections 351(4), 308(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a preliminary inquiry.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles and have not yet established whether the threat was actually issued by gangster Goldy Brar or whether someone used his name in connection with a personal or property-related dispute, sources said.

The district police and the Delhi Police Special Cell are probing the case. Efforts are underway to identify the caller and determine the motive behind the threat. "Facts of the case are under verification, and further investigation is being done," police said.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar's real name is Satinderjit Singh. He hails from Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. Goldy Brar is one of the accused in the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. In 2024, India designated Goldy a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to reports, Brar had gone to Canada on a student visa and is believed to be currently in the United States.

The Punjab government had also issued newspaper advertisements announcing cash rewards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for credible information regarding 28 fugitive criminals, including the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

(Wth ANI inputs)

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