Mamata Banerjee stole ED officer's phone during I-PAC raid, ED tells Supreme Court SG Mehta stated that the Chief Minister, along with the Director and Commissioner, were present at the scene and he alleged that the officers were sitting on a dharna (protest) with political leaders.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the petition of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee for alleged interference during raids at I-PAC headquarters and its director Pratik Jain’s residence in Kolkata on January 8. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, alleged that the CM and top police officials barged into the premises during search operations and seized crucial evidence linked to a coal smuggling scam. He said Mamata Banerjee stole ED officer's phone during I-PAC raid.

SG Mehta stated that the Chief Minister, along with the Director and Commissioner, were present at the scene and he alleged that the officers were sitting on a dharna (protest) with political leaders.

He cited the example of a previous incident where the house of a Joint Director of the CBI was gheraoed (surrounded) and stones were thrown. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Banerjee appeared on behalf of the West Bengal government.

SG Mehta further stated that there was concrete evidence to conclude that incriminating materials were there at the premises and the local police were informed, but despite this, the DGP, the Chief Minister, the Police Commissioner, the area DCP, and a large number of police personnel arrived at the scene, and the material was seized without proper authority. He termed this a crime of theft. According to the SG, the ED officer's mobile phone was also taken, and the Chief Minister even addressed the media.

SG Mehta stated that such incidents would deter officers from discharging their duties and would demoralise the central forces. He requested the Supreme Court to set a precedent and direct the suspension of the officers present during the raid and order a departmental inquiry against them. Justice Mishra then asked whether the court should order the suspension.

However, SG Mehta clarified that he was not directly seeking a suspension order, but rather a direction to the competent authority to do so. He also alleged that the police had accompanied the Chief Minister with the intention of removing the collected evidence under her supervision.