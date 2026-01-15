Jana Nayagan: Supreme Court refuses interim relief to makers of Vijay’s movie in certification row The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant interim relief to the producers of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan in the ongoing certification dispute. The court said the matter is scheduled to be heard by the High Court on January 20.

New Delhi:

The producers of Vijay’s Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, have suffered a setback, with the court declining to grant them any relief. The Supreme Court of India noted that the matter is listed before the High Court for hearing on January 20 and directed that an order be passed on the same day.

The plea had challenged the move to grant the film an ‘A’ certificate. The order was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A G Masih.

Jana Nayagan matter update: Supreme Court refers matter back to High Court

The Supreme Court has directed the Madras High Court to pass an order on the Jana Nayagan certification case on January 20.

The producers of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions LLP, had approached the Supreme Court of India on January 13, seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court order that put the film’s certification process on hold. The High Court’s division bench had stayed the certification being carried out by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The producers had challenged the January 9, 2026, order of the division bench, which overturned an earlier ruling by a single judge of the High Court. That earlier order had directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate, allowing it to move ahead in the release process.

Jana Nayagan certification row: All about the Supreme Court plea

In their petition, the makers asked the Supreme Court to grant an ex parte or ad-interim stay on the January 9 order passed by the Madras High Court. They had also sought any other relief that the apex court may consider appropriate in the matter.

The plea read, 'It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that Your Lordships may graciously be pleased to: - a) Ex parte, through an interim or ad-interim order, stay the operation of the impugned interim Order dated 09.01.2026 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Madras in C.M.P No. 821 of 2026 in W.A. No. 94 of 2026; and/or pass such further or other orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper AND FOR THIS ACT OF KINDNESS THE PETITIONER AS IN DUTY BOUND SHALL EVER PRAY.'

The plea stated that the producers were requesting a stay on the operation of the impugned interim order passed in connection with the writ appeal, along with any further directions the Supreme Court may deem fit. Separately, the CBFC had also moved the Supreme Court, seeking a direction that no order be passed in the case without hearing the film certification authority.

