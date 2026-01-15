Advertisement
The controversy around Jana Nayagan has reached the Supreme Court. The film’s producers have moved an appeal, which is scheduled to be heard today, January 15. Stay tuned with India TV for minute-by-minute live updates.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court is hearing the producer’s appeal in the Jana Nayagan row today, January 15. The film, which marks Thalapathy Vijay's last acting project before he moves into politics full-time, was originally slated for release on January 9. However, the release date had to be pushed after the film wasn't given a censor clearance by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The matter first reached the Madras High Court and has now been taken to the Supreme Court, where the producers' plea for a clearance on Vijay's film will be heard.

Stay with us for LIVE updates on the Jana Nayagan row as the Supreme Court of India hears the producer’s appeal today. From courtroom developments to official arguments, reactions, and the possible impact on Jana Nayagan, this live blog will track every key moment as it unfolds.

 

 

Live updates :Jana Nayagan row LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear producer’s appeal today

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan case LIVE update: Who filed the appeal and what relief is being sought

    The appeal before the Supreme Court of India has been filed by the producers of Jana Nayagan. The makers, KVN Productions LLP, have questioned the interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge directive asking the Central Board of Film Certification to issue the film’s censor certificate. Through the appeal, the producers are seeking to have the stay on certification lifted so the film can obtain CBFC clearance and proceed towards release.

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    What the Jana Nayagan case is about: A quick explainer

    Jana Nayagan was originally slated for release on January 9, 2026, in line with Pongal 2026. However, the film failed to secure clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, resulting in its release being delayed.

    The makers then moved the Madras High Court, citing delays in the issuance of the censor certificate. On January 9, 2026, the court directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A certificate. Later the same day, the CBFC filed a writ appeal, seeking an ‘A’ certificate instead of U/A.

    During the hearing, the Madras High Court questioned the urgency with which the appeal had been filed on the very same day. The Additional Solicitor General explained the sequence of events, stating that the petition was filed on January 5, heard on January 6, and the required letter was submitted on January 7.

    Subsequently, the Madras High Court stayed the certification of Jana Nayagan. Soon after, Vijay's film's makers took the matter to the Supreme Court. The matter will be heard today.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan row LIVE: Supreme Court to hear producer’s appeal in Jana Nayagan row today

    The Supreme Court of India is set to hear the plea filed by the producers of Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan today, January 15, 2026. The petition challenges the interim order passed by the Madras High Court in connection with the film’s release.

Jana Nayagan Vijay
