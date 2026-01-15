The Supreme Court is hearing the producer’s appeal in the Jana Nayagan row today, January 15. The film, which marks Thalapathy Vijay's last acting project before he moves into politics full-time, was originally slated for release on January 9. However, the release date had to be pushed after the film wasn't given a censor clearance by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The matter first reached the Madras High Court and has now been taken to the Supreme Court, where the producers' plea for a clearance on Vijay's film will be heard.
Stay with us for LIVE updates on the Jana Nayagan row as the Supreme Court of India hears the producer’s appeal today. From courtroom developments to official arguments, reactions, and the possible impact on Jana Nayagan, this live blog will track every key moment as it unfolds.