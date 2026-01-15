Jana Nayagan was originally slated for release on January 9, 2026, in line with Pongal 2026. However, the film failed to secure clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, resulting in its release being delayed.

The makers then moved the Madras High Court, citing delays in the issuance of the censor certificate. On January 9, 2026, the court directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A certificate. Later the same day, the CBFC filed a writ appeal, seeking an ‘A’ certificate instead of U/A.

During the hearing, the Madras High Court questioned the urgency with which the appeal had been filed on the very same day. The Additional Solicitor General explained the sequence of events, stating that the petition was filed on January 5, heard on January 6, and the required letter was submitted on January 7.

Subsequently, the Madras High Court stayed the certification of Jana Nayagan. Soon after, Vijay's film's makers took the matter to the Supreme Court. The matter will be heard today.